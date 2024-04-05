Spring storm: Ontario, Quebec utilities still working to restore power to thousands

Photo: The Canadian Press Hydro Quebec employees work on the construction site of a new substation in Montreal on Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

About 50,000 Hydro-Québec customers are still without power as work crews continue restoring electricity after a major spring storm.

A notice from the utility says about 1,200 workers are in the field.

Hydro One workers in Ontario are chipping away at the remaining outages in that province.

There are still more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

The spring storm that brought heavy, wet snow across Ontario and Quebec has shifted into northeastern New Brunswick.

NB Power officials say more than 8,000 people are without electricity, mostly in the Northumberland Miramichi and Moncton regions.