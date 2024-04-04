232808
Toronto police officer facing several firearms-related charges

Toronto police say they have charged one of their officers as a result of a firearm investigation that started in Brampton, Ont., last year. 

They say Peel Regional Police recovered two firearms in a "firearm discharge" investigation on Dec. 9, 2023.

Police allege that one of those guns was registered to a Toronto police officer, but it was not reported as missing or stolen.

A search warrant was executed at the officer's Hamilton residence, where police say 20 registered firearms were seized for being carelessly stored, along with an overcapacity magazine. 

Toronto police say 51-year-old Const. Frederick Teatero has been arrested and charged with failing to report, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

They say Teatero has been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17. 

