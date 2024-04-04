Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus will not run in next election

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP MP Charlie Angus makes his way to the podium for a news conference, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 in Ottawa. Angus has announced he will not run in next federal election, marking the end of a 20-year career in Parliament.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Veteran New Democrat MP Charlie Angus has announced he will not run in the next federal election.

Angus, who represents a northern Ontario riding, says it is time to pass the baton after a 20-year career in Parliament.

In a statement on Facebook, he says one political era is ending and another one is beginning.

His riding of Timmins—James Bay will expand this month, and Angus says building relationships with constituents in so many communities requires new energy.

Angus says he will continue to advocate for Indigenous and northern issues.

The NDP declined to comment at this time.