Boy, 11, killed by large dogs while visiting Edmonton home

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police say an 11-year-old boy has died after he was attacked by two large dogs in an Edmonton home.

Officers responded to the attack at the home in the city's south side on Monday night.

Police say the boy was severely injured and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two dogs have been seized by animal control officers.

Police say the owner of the dogs lives in the home where the boy had been visiting.