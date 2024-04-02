Grocery code of conduct won't drive prices higher: Empire chief executive

Photo: The Canadian Press Empire chief executive Michael Medline leaves a meeting on the growing cost of food in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Medline is speaking at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline says there’s no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians.

The president and CEO of Sobeys’ parent company made the comment at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto today.

Medline says he wouldn’t support a grocery code of conduct for his industry if he thought it would make retail prices higher.

Last fall, Loblaw and Walmart said they wouldn’t sign the code as currently drafted, stalling progress as the code neared completion.

Proponents of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery retailers.

But Loblaw and Walmart have said they are concerned it would raise food prices for Canadians.