Ontario man now holds world record as oldest kidney transplant recipient

Photo: The Canadian Press Walter Tauro, an 88-year-old former real estate agent, shown in this handout image provided by his son Lionel Tauro, says he's feeling good about receiving the recognition earlier this month after his body successfully accepted a new kidney last year.

An 88-year-old man from Ontario has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest kidney transplant recipient.

Walter Tauro, a former real estate agent now living in Markham, Ont., says he's feeling good about receiving the recognition earlier this month after his body successfully accepted a new kidney last year.

In 2020, he says he was feeling exhausted with the kidney dialysis he began receiving three times a week due to some issues with his organ and requested to be put on a waiting list for a transplant.

Three years after his dialysis treatments began, a doctor at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital notified Tauro a new kidney was available for transplant but warned he might not survive the procedure due to his age.

Tauro says his family worried for him and said their final goodbyes, but he reassured them he would be fine and is now enjoying life with his grandchildren.

He says a nurse suggested he submit an application to Guinness to verify his record while he was recovering from his surgery.