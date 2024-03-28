Calgary officer charged over assault at arrest processing centre

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta's police watchdog says a Calgary officer has been charged over an alleged assault at the arrest processing centre two years ago. Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta's police watchdog says a Calgary officer has been charged over an alleged assault at the arrest processing centre two years ago.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officer is accused of repeatedly using force on a handcuffed male suspect, who had to be taken to hospital.

ASIRT says its investigation provided reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed.

It decided to lay the charge after Crown prosecutors determined the evidence met its standard.

Const. David Wilhelm is charged with assault and has been released from custody.

His first court appearance is set for April 17.