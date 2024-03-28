Four Saskatchewan family members died in murder-suicide, RCMP say

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP say the deaths of parents and their two adult children on a rural property in southern Saskatchewan were the result of a murder-suicide. An RCMP member and a dog walk together at a home northeast of Neudorf, Sask., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

RCMP say a man killed three family members and then himself in a rural Saskatchewan home on the weekend.

A 67-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, along with their 30-year-old son, were killed on the property near Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

The fourth person found dead in the home, a 34-year-old man, died from self-inflicted injuries.

RCMP said family have been updated on the investigation.

Police did not publicly release the names of the deceased.

Mounties were called for a wellness check at the property Sunday night, when officers made the grim discovery.

People in the community of about 200 people have said they are devastated. They said the parents had family connections to the area and moved onto the property about a decade ago.