'We won't forget': How some Muslims view Poilievre's stance on Israel-Hamas war

Photo: The Canadian Press Pierre Poilievre rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says the Conservative leader's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A spokesman for a regional Muslim advocacy group says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's stance on the Israel-Hamas war could complicate his party's relationship with Muslim Canadians.

Nawaz Tahir of the Hikma Public Affairs Council in London, Ont., met Poilievre during the leader's outreach efforts in southwestern Ontario last summer.

Tahir says he believes Poilievre has missed chances to show compassion for Muslims and that building ties could be "much more difficult now."

Poilievre's reluctance to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza came up in January when Conservative MP Garnett Genuis met members of Mississauga's Pakistani and Muslim communities.

A man asked why Poilievre had not called for a ceasefire, saying it was, "Just a question from my heart to you," as the discussion talked about better protecting children.

In a roughly 52-minute video shared on social media, Genuis admitted the party's position may not be one that is "100 per cent" agreed with, but said defeating Hamas is "critical" to establishing lasting peace for Palestinians.

He was later questioned about why no Conservative MPs joined Liberal and NDP members who travelled to the West Bank last fall. Genuis said he wasn't sure but that he had visited the Palestinian territories several years ago and that it was "a really eye-opening trip."

Genuis appeared at the event to drum up support for a Senate bill that would compel pornography websites to verify the age of their users, aimed at preventing children from accessing sexually explicit material.

It's a piece of legislation, Genuis told the small crowd, that the Muslim community could play "a critical role" in advancing, even though their support has typically gone to the federal Liberals over his own party.

One of the ways Conservatives see a chance to reverse that trend is by championing issues surrounding "parental rights," which refers to wide-ranging concerns about what children are learning in schools when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues. Those concerns have been echoed by several prominent Muslim organizations.

A Conservative spokesman says Poilievre has said clearly that Israel has a right to defend itself and that Palestinians need humanitarian relief "as a result of the war that Hamas has started."

Sebastian Skamski also pointed to a recent speech he delivered to the Beth Israel Beth Aaron congregation in Montreal on Tuesday evening, where he addressed the matter head-on.

"I want you to know," Poilievre the crowd, "I say all of these things in mosques. I do go to mosques. I love meeting with the Muslim people, they are wonderful people."

He went on to say that when the issue of Israel is raised, "I say, 'I'm going to be honest with you — I'm a friend of the State of Israel and I will be a friend of the State of Israel everywhere I go.'"

Poilievre said that runs counter to the approach taken by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he accuses of muddying his government's position.

"While it might make for good politics to have one individual MP who says the right thing in order to get a seat back and keep Justin Trudeau in power, it does not solve the problem of having Canada take a right and principled position," he told the crowd Tuesday.

Conservatives have been trying to nurture the party's relationship with Muslims as part of an overall effort to grow support among newcomer and faith communities.

Skamski said Poilievre has met with thousands of Muslim Canadians during his team as leader and has connected on their shared values of "faith, family and freedom."

"You can't talk to Muslim Canadians about faith, about family values, all of those things, while at the same time turning a blind eye to 30,000 dead," Tahir said, referring to the number of people killed in Gaza since Israel began bombarding the territory in October.

Tahir said many were disappointed in Poilievre's opposition to funding the UN aid agency UNRWA.

In January, Canada was one of 16 countries to freeze funding for the organization after Israel alleged a dozen of its workers participated in the Hamas attacks. After getting access to an interim report on the allegations Canada restored its funding to UNRWA, opting to go ahead with a $25-million payment that's due in April.

Poilievre also rejected a case brought against Israel in the International Court of Justice, and Tahir said that has left some people feeling dissatisfied.

"We won't forget," Tahir said in a recent interview.

"There's no chance that the Muslim community will forget the Conservative position here."