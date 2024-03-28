Foreign interference inquiry slated to hear from chief electoral officer

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Perrault, is slated to testify today at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada's chief electoral officer, Stéphane Perrault, is slated to testify this morning at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.

The hearings are delving into possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

As head of Elections Canada, Perrault is responsible for ensuring Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be a candidate.

The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and political party representatives.

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report landing by the end of the year.