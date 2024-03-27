$100 million spent on housing asylum seekers in Niagara Falls: report

Photo: Michael Gray / Flickr

The federal government spent more than $100 million over the last year housing asylum seekers at hotels in Niagara Falls.

Global News is reporting nearly 5,000 asylum seekers were placed in hotels in the tourist city between Feb. 1, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2024.

The refugees—mostly from Africa and Nigeria, Venezuela, Kenya, Turkey, and Colombia—stayed on average for 113 days. At a cost of $208 per person, per night, the total bill was about $115 million.

The data was released as a part of an answer to a question filed by Niagara Falls-area Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli, reports Global.

“Our system was once the envy of the world but is now filled with fraud, chaos, backlogs, and delays, disadvantaging genuine immigrants,” Conservative immigration critic Tom Kmiec told the broadcaster.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesperson Jeffrey MacDonald told Global the government is helping relieve pressure at local shelters through the hotel program, “by providing temporary accommodations to asylum claimants, while they work to secure long-term and permanent housing.”

The Niagara region last year sounded the alarm about a “strained social support system” due to an influx in asylum seekers.