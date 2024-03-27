48 stolen vehicles recovered as part of undercover bust: Toronto police

Photo: The Canadian Press Superintendent Steve Watts, of the Organized Crime Enforcement for the City of Toronto Police force, speaks to the media regarding the results of Project Paranoid, a vehicle theft investigation in Toronto on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto police say 48 stolen vehicles have been seized as part of an undercover investigation.

Police say information gathered during an undercover drug and gun trafficking investigation led them to launch a second investigation in August focused on stolen vehicles.

Police say 20 of the vehicles were seized at a shipper location in Burlington, Ont., while another 20 were intercepted with the help of border agents in Toronto and Montreal.

They say undercover agents purchased five of the other vehicles seized in the investigation.

Between the two investigations, police say they have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges.

Police say several businesses in the Greater Toronto Area were identified as locations where stolen vehicles were stored and sold before getting shipped overseas.