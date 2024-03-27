Conservatives blast pro-carbon price economists as 'so-called experts'

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a rally in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The federal Conservatives say they won't be taking advice from "so-called experts" when it comes to climate policy, after more than 200 economists signed an open letter challenging Poilievre's stance on the price on carbon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The federal Conservatives say they won't be taking advice from "so-called experts" when it comes to carbon pricing, after more than 200 economists signed an open letter challenging Pierre Poilievre's stance.

Instead, the party is pledging to listen to the "common sense of the common people."

The comments come after economists associated with universities across Canada took aim at common claims in the heated debate over the policy.

Economists are pushing back on assertions the carbon price has driven up the cost of living, and calling out opponents for failing to pitch a less costly alternative to reduce emissions.

The Opposition Conservatives have been almost singularly focused on abolishing the carbon price in the lead-up to the scheduled increase to the levy — from $65 to $80 — on April1.

In response to the letter, Tories say "experts" are living comfortably while forcing a 23 per cent tax hike on Canadians already struggling with affordability.