Statistics Canada says population growth rate in 2023 was highest since 1957

Photo: The Canadian Press Statistics Canada says the country posted its highest annual population growth rate in more than six decades last year. People walk along the boardwalk in Toronto's east end on Sunday, April 4 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The agency says the population grew 3.2 per cent, its fastest pace since 1957 when it grew 3.3 per cent.

The increase brought the population to 40,769,890 on Jan. 1, 2024.

The total was up by 1,271,872 people compared with the start of 2023.

Statistics Canada says most of the growth was due to temporary immigration last year.

Without temporary immigration, it says Canada's population growth rate would have been 1.2 per cent.