Four found dead in rural Saskatchewan were members of the same family: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press A RCMP vehicle secures the driveway of a home north east of Neudorf, Saskatchewan on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Black unmarked RCMP vehicles could be seen blocking roads leading to a Saskatchewan farm property as officers continued to investigate the suspicious deaths of four people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Horses walked along a fence Tuesday as RCMP vehicles drove onto a rural property in southern Saskatchewan where Mounties say four members of a family were found dead.

Mounties said the deaths of the two parents and their two adult children were considered suspicious and officers with major crimes were investigating.

Some neighbours in the quiet village of Neudorf, about 130 kilometres east of Regina, said they were shocked and devastated by the news.

They said the parents had many family connections to the area and moved onto the property about a decade ago. Other animals and farm buildings could be seen on the section of land.

Police said next of kin were notified, but no names were released.

Autopsies were to take place this week.

Mounties were called for a wellness check at the property Sunday night, when officers made the grim discovery.

Police said they didn't believe there was a risk to public safety. "If this changes, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately," RCMP said in a release.

Mounties did not provide more information, including whether they were looking for a suspect.

Word of the deaths spread quickly in the area. People in the community of about 200 people, where many businesses close over the lunch hour, said they all know their neighbours well.

"It's really quiet. Nothing really happens here," said Mike Ryttr, who lives near Neudorf.

"It's a big event when we see a cop car drive through."