Alberta to review 30-hour Calgary police standoff that left barricaded man dead

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police and RCMP tactical team members keep watch on a house where shots as residents of an east-end Calgary neighbourhood were being told to stay away as a standoff stretched into its second day, in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March. 15, 2024.

An Alberta police oversight agency will investigate a 30-hour standoff in Calgary that left one person dead.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, known as ASIRT, is reviewing what happened after police tried to serve a warrant on a house in Calgary’s east end on March 14 and were met with gunfire.

Nearby expressway traffic was rerouted and area residents were forced to stay out of their homes or take shelter for more than a day while the lone person in the house fired at officers.

ASIRT, in a news release, says the standoff ended around 8:40 p.m. the next day when more shots were fired at police and the man barricaded inside the house appeared at the back door.

The agency says the man, carrying a shotgun, was then shot by police and pronounced dead moments later.

Calgary police and Mounties were involved in the standoff.