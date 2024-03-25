Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire vote at United Nations Security Council: Joly

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Joly says Canada has been asking for a sustainable ceasefire since December.
The United States abstained from the vote on the resolution, which drew immediate protest from the Israeli prime minister.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the U.S. of "retreating" from what he calls a "principled position."
The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power.
The resolution demands the release of hostages, but does not make it a condition for the ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which ends in April.