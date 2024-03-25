Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire vote at United Nations Security Council: Joly

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Joly says she welcomes the vote in the UN Security Council to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Joly says Canada has been asking for a sustainable ceasefire since December.

The United States abstained from the vote on the resolution, which drew immediate protest from the Israeli prime minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the U.S. of "retreating" from what he calls a "principled position."

The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power.

The resolution demands the release of hostages, but does not make it a condition for the ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which ends in April.