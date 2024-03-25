Woman charged after dog attack left child seriously injured in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press A 38-year-old woman from Toronto is facing charges after a dog attack at a Toronto waterfront playground left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

A 38-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a dog attack at a Toronto waterfront playground left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.

Toronto police say a woman was with an off-leash dog inside the playground area at Little Norway Park near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a man approached the playground area with his child when the dog charged toward the child and bit and dragged that child to the ground.

They say the woman and the father attempted to get the dog to release the child and the woman then fled the area with the dog after the animal released the child.

The child was taken to hospital with serious and life-altering injuries.

Toronto police say they executed a search warrant on Sunday and a 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, failing to prevent a dog from biting or attacking and allowing a dog to run at large, along with other charges.

Police say a dog was seized and handed over to Toronto Animal Services.

The woman was set to make her first court appearance on Monday.