Two men have been arrested and charged in the shooting that left one person dead

The Alberta RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment building in Red Deer.

Police say as officers arrived at the scene, a suspect was observed running from the area and after a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested.

A second suspect was also located near the scene and arrested.

Police located a deceased person who has been identified as 54-year-old Jason Cory Worobec.

The RCMP has charged 45-year-old Lance Michael Bilsky and 46-year-old Corey Duane Archer.

Bilsky was charged with second-degree murder while Archer was charged with Accessory after the fact to Murder.