Calgary police allege man placed hateful stickers in public locker room

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary.

Police have laid a hate-motivated mischief charge against a Calgary man who they allege placed white supremacist stickers in a public locker room.

They say staff at the MNP Community and Sport Centre immediately removed the stickers and alerted police in January.

Police say they have charged a 50-year-old man after reviewing security video footage and interviewing staff at the centre.

Sgt. Matt Messenger says officers have seen similar stickers attached in public places throughout Calgary.

He says they’re meant to make people feel unwelcome and says that’s unacceptable.

Hate-motivated crimes don't result in additional charges, but can be entered as evidence if the person is found guilty and considered in sentencing.