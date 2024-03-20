Presentation of N.L. budget postponed after protesting fishers block legislature

Photo: Contributed Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has delayed the scheduled presentation of its budget today after protesting fishers blocked access to the legislature.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers on horses tried to disperse a shouting crowd of about 100 people, but police were largely unsuccessful and at least one protester had to be taken away on a stretcher.

The protesters — who arrived at the building at about 5:30 a.m. local time — say the province's fishery is over-regulated and the handful of established processors and buyers are acting like a cartel, pushing down prices.

The scene became confused and disorderly when two constabulary officers on horseback rode their horses into the crowd as officers tried to disperse the fishers.

A release from the Finance Department says the 2024-25 budget was postponed due to "an unsafe environment" at the legislature.

The province says the budget will be delayed until further notice.