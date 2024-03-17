Sri Lankan family slain in Ottawa remembered at public funeral service

Photo: The Canadian Press Flowers sit at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Barrhaven suburb of Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Dozens of mourners are at an Ottawa convention centre this afternoon for the funeral honouring members of a Sri Lankan family who were victims of a mass killing earlier this month.

More than 100 people gathered at the city's Infinity Convention Centre for a multi-faith service that began at 1 p.m.

Six people, including four children, were found dead on March 6 inside a townhouse in Ottawa's south-end Barrhaven suburb.

The victims included 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children, who ranged in age from two months to seven years old, as well as a family friend.

Her husband and the kids' father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face.

Funeral organizers said on Friday that he has requested privacy to mourn the loss of his family, but is thankful for the outpouring of public support since his relatives died.

The family were Sri Lankan newcomers to Canada, and one of the victims — a less-than-three-month-old baby — was born the country.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Sri Lankan man on the evening of the attack and charged him with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said Febrio De-Zoysa was an international student who had been living with the family at the time of their deaths.

De-Zoysa's lawyer, Ewan Lyttle, said his client is being held in protective custody and his family is "obviously very upset" about the allegations.