Alberta's police watchdog called in after deadly ending to 30-hour armed standoff

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police and RCMP tactical team members keep watch on a house where shots were fired Thursday. Residents of an east-end Calgary neighbourhood were being told to stay away as a standoff stretched into its second day, in Calgary Friday.

One man is dead after a 30-hour armed standoff with police at an east-end home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows.

Police say the man had barricaded himself in the house Thursday afternoon, during the execution of a search warrant, related to an ongoing firearms investigation.

They say that throughout the encounter, the individual fired more than 100 rounds of ammunition at responding officers, but no one, police or bystander, was hit.

Despite hours of negotiations, investigators say that around 8:30 p.m. Friday night the situation escalated.

They say the city's Tactical Unit officers, along with members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, engaged and discharged their service weapons. One man was declared deceased at the scene. No other information has been released.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate.

Some residents of the east Calgary neighbourhood had to stay away from their homes for more than 24 hours because of the armed standoff.

Police said late Friday that there was "no longer a threat to public safety" in Penbrooke Meadows, though officers would be remaining in the area throughout the night.

They also warned returning residents of potential damage to their homes and property.

The standoff compromised commuter traffic, forcing the partial shutdown of a key cross-town thoroughfare for much of Friday.

Police Supt. Joe Brar told reporters at a briefing Friday afternoon that the suspect was "actively shooting at the Calgary Police Service.”

He said the risk level at the time was "extremely high" for both the public and the police.

At the scene Friday afternoon, an officer told reporters: “You really don't want to be here."

"Why not?" he was asked.

What sounded like two loud gunshots were then heard in quick succession, seemingly nearby.

"That's why," said the officer.

The standoff began around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when tactical officers were executing a search warrant on a weapons offence at the house and came under fire.

Residents in surrounding homes were urged to shelter in place while others seeking to get home inside the security area were kept out and told to find accommodations elsewhere.

Emergency staff had set up at a nearby leisure centre so displaced residents could get snacks, water, showers as well as mental health support. They were also encouraged to call the police non-emergency line for help and advice.