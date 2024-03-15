Residents told to seek shelter, thoroughfare closed as Calgary standoff continues

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police and RCMP tactical team members keep watch on a house where shots were fired Thursday. Residents of an east-end Calgary neighbourhood were being told to stay away as a standoff stretched into its second day, in Calgary Friday, March. 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Part of a major thoroughfare remained closed and residents of an east-end Calgary neighbourhood were being told to stay away as a standoff stretched into its second day.

"We recognize the unfolding incident in Penbrooke Meadows has impacted the sense of safety for not only local residents, but also citywide," police wrote Friday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Tactical officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the neighbourhood at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when police say someone shot at them.

No one was injured, but they say shots were continuing to be fired later that afternoon.

"I can say that there is a real threat of death or grievous bodily harm," Supt. Joe Brar told reporters near the scene Friday morning.

Police say they worked throughout the night to safely resolve the standoff, but a man remained barricaded inside as of Friday afternoon.

Part of Memorial Drive, a key east-west route, remained closed well into the day. A bright orange "road closed" sign along with pilons prevented vehicles from going through.

As the standoff approached the 24-hour mark, the steady roar of a black police helicopter could be heard as it continued to circle the quiet residential neighbourhood.

A police officer was directing traffic nearby, turning vehicles around.

"You really don't want to be here," said the officer.

What sounded like two loud gun shots could be heard in quick succession, seemingly nearby.

"That's why," said the officer.

RCMP were brought in to help, which Brar said is normal practice as officers working long hours need to be spelled off. He said he couldn't disclose how many officers were working at the scene or how many residents had been affected.

Police told nearby residents to continue to stay somewhere safe, and that those who weren't home before the standoff began wouldn't be able to return until it is resolved.

Late Thursday, police posted on X that anyone unable to get to their homes should find somewhere else to spend the night.

Police said area schools remained open and safe, but that people would have to take an alternate route to get to two of them.

City emergency agency staff also set up at a nearby leisure centre so displaced residents could get snacks, water, showers, somewhere to charge their electronic devices and mental health support, police posted on X.

A sign was set up for the evacuation centre at the Village Square Leisure Centre, but the people entering Friday afternoon were going to work out, not to seek assistance.

Those affected were also encouraged to call the police non-emergency line for help and advice.

"I'd like to apologize. This was not our intent to cause inconvenience to citizens and residents," Brar said. "And if it wasn't absolutely necessary, we would not be doing it."