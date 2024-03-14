Top court won't hear appeal of Calgary man found not responsible for killing five

Photo: The Canadian Press The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal of a Calgary man who fatally stabbed five young people at a house party nearly a decade ago. A person walks past the Supreme Court of Canada during construction in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The court, as per usual practice, did not give reasons for its decision in the case of Matthew de Grood.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible in 2016 for the deaths two years earlier of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaiti Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong.

The five were stabbed during a house party in the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Brentwood, and de Grood was later determined to be living with undiagnosed schizophrenia.

De Grood later appeared before the Alberta Review Board, which ruled he must remain detained at a psychiatric facility because he is still “a significant risk to public safety.”

His lawyer took the case to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which rejected her request that it set aside the review board order and substitute it with an absolute or conditional discharge for her client.