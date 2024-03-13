Police watchdog investigating after crash in Toronto leaves one dead

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a pursuit of a stolen Mercedes SUV turned into a six-car crash that left one person dead and another with critical injuries in Toronto's east end.

The Special Investigations Unit says police attempted to stop a stolen Mercedes SUV early Wednesday morning, with the traffic stop leading to a pursuit.

The SUV then hit several other vehicles, with one car ending up flipped over and on fire.

Police say two men were taken to hospital, where one of them died. The SIU says the man who died was driving the stolen SUV.

The crash, which took place around 6:30 a.m. at Markham Road and Milner Avenue, resulted in roads being closed as police and fire crews responded.

The SIU says it is investigating the pursuit and police involvement in what happened.