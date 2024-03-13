Auditor general's office fires two workers who made extra cash with federal contracts

Photo: The Canadian Press Auditor general Karen Hogan speaks about the ArriveCAN app during a news conference on February 12, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The office of Canada's auditor general confirms it fired two employees after discovering they were making extra money from federal contracts on the side.

Karen Hogan's office says a third person is being investigated after they failed to disclose such information to their managers.

It isn't providing details about the contracts or what departments issued them.

The office initiated internal investigations of the workers in June of last year and concluded one case in September and the other in December.

Those two cases were referred to the RCMP in January, and the national police service advised the auditor general's office to bring them to Ottawa police the following month.

Hogan's office says the two cases are completely separate and neither individual was an auditor or a manager.