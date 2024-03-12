Two dead, one injured in downtown Toronto shooting, police say arrest made

Photo: The Canadian Press Police work the scene of a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left two dead and sent one woman to hospital.

Officers were called to a shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police say one man died at the scene and a second man died in hospital.

They say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a man has been arrested and officers have recovered a firearm.

Dundas Street is closed between Parliament Street and Sackville Street.