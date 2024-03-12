232625
231381
Canada  

Two dead, one injured in downtown Toronto shooting, police say arrest made

2 dead in shooting

The Canadian Press - | Story: 476660

Police say a man has been arrested after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto that left two dead and sent one woman to hospital. 

Officers were called to a shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. 

Police say one man died at the scene and a second man died in hospital. 

They say a woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police say a man has been arrested and officers have recovered a firearm. 

Dundas Street is closed between Parliament Street and Sackville Street.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

232391