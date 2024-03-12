Saskatchewan food bank launches Go Fund Me campaign after uninsurable water leak

Photo: Aaron Walker. The Moose Jaw & District Food Bank is located at 270 Fairford Street West.

After discovering a water line issue, the Moose Jaw & District Food Bank has to temporarily suspend operations and has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help get back on track.

The issue was discovered on or around March 8, but the food bank must now remain closed until repairs can be completed. The most recent update on March 11 included a scheduled repair job on Wednesday, March 13, but delays could persist beyond this date.

The decision to launch a Go Fund Me campaign came after some troubling news.

“We were having issues with our water backing up. When we finally got the results, (it was) a line (that) had collapsed and due to us being a commercial property, it’s not covered under our insurance,” said Deann Little, the development and warehouse manager.

In a best-case scenario, Little said the organization is looking at $24,000 in repairs. In a worst-case scenario, the bill could be upwards of $30,000.

“It’s a huge expense, and something of course that we were not banking on because prior to moving in… the lines were all clear… but now that we started using them, (this situation happened).

“That’s the thing with us being a non-profit — we do not make money, as a regular business would, and so this has to come out of our funds that our community, businesses, and individuals give to us,” she said.

“With a cost of this size, it really puts a big damper into our budget for the year.”

Seeing the need for immediate action, one of the Food Bank’s long-term volunteers, John Thomson, created a Go Fund Me campaign on behalf of the organization.

“That’s one of the ways also that our volunteers help us. They have our back through the good and bad times,” Little said.

Little said staff at the food bank are continuing to do all they can to continue the essential service for the community, and she expressed her appreciation for all the support the food bank has received thus far.

“They’ve always come through for us — our community, businesses, and individuals. We are just so grateful, and our doors wouldn’t be open without the generosity of our community,” Little said.

“We are lining up volunteers and have full staff on board for the day we do open, (as) we know we’ll be crazy busy. We are working behind the scenes… so that we can continue doing the work we do.”

To donate to the Go Fund Me campaign, visit GoFundMe.com and search for “Moose Jaw & District Food Bank Plumbing Repairs.” The process is fairly straightforward from there and any amount helps.

“You know, every dollar counts in a situation like this,” Little said. Anything from $5 to $5,000 is welcome, and Little said there’s no expectation for anyone to give more than they’re able to.

The food bank’s 2023 numbers increased by 58 per cent over the previous year in 2022. Little also noted that many people are facing hardships with the rising cost of food.

“For those that cannot give, do not feel bad – we are here to help… and we will be back open as soon as possible,” she said.