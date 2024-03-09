Scheduled federal alcohol tax increase reduced to 2%

Photo: Pexels

The planned April 1 increase in federal liquor taxes will be reduced, after pushback from the beer, wine and liquor industry.

Saturday, the federal government announced that the scheduled 4.7% increase on alcohol tax, which was to be tied to inflation, will instead be just 2%.

“This announcement is great news for breweries, distilleries, and wineries from all across Canada who contribute so much to our national economy,” said Minister of Small Business Rechie Valdez in a statement.

“Today’s relief on alcohol excise taxes will allow craft breweries to spend less on duties, and more on what matters most: growing and innovating their small businesses.”

Back in 2017, the federal government brought in annual excise tax increases on alcohol beverage, with increases coming every April 1. That tax was scheduled to increase by 4.7% this year, but instead, the government has capped the increase to 2% for the next two years.

Last month, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Tostenson said the automatic tax increase was "irresponsible," as many establishments are struggling post-COVID.

British Columbia Wine Growers CEO Miles Prodan said it was "absolutely not the time for an excise tax hike tied to inflation," given the struggles the B.C. wine industry is facing.

In addition, the federal government announced it has cut the excise tax for breweries on the first 15,000 hectolitres of beer brewed in Canada. The feds estimate this will provide a “typical craft brewery” with up to $86,952 in additional tax relief in 2024-25.

“Canada’s small craft brewers are among the finest in the world, and are an important contributor to our growing economy by creating jobs in communities across the country,” said Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland in the statement.

“Today’s announcement is good news for Canadians and for the craft breweries they visit, which will now benefit from thousands of dollars in new tax relief every year.”