Alberta RCMP say no charges after voter fraud probe into 2017 UCP leadership race

Photo: The Canadian Press

Alberta RCMP say there will be no charges following a probe into potential voter identity fraud in the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race that saw former premier Jason Kenney elected leader.

Mounties say while there are suspected instances of fraud there is not enough evidence to lay charges.

They also say there is no evidence any leadership candidate orchestrated any fraud.

The investigation was launched after Kenney won the race to become leader of the party created with the merger of Alberta’s two conservative rival parties.

Party members voted by phone or electronically after receiving PIN numbers.

Police got involved after allegations bogus emails were used to impersonate party members to divert PIN numbers to other email addresses.