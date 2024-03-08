230735
Canada  

Three-week trial set for Alberta man accused in 1976 death of Calgary teen mom

Cold case goes to trial

The Canadian Press - | Story: 476070

A three-week trial has been scheduled for next year in Calgary for an Alberta man accused of killing a teenage girl in 1976.

Ronald James Edwards, 74, of Sundre, Alta., is set to appear before a judge and jury on March 3, 2025.

Edwards is charged with non-capital murder _ an offence in the Criminal Code at the time of Pauline Brazeau’s death. 

Brazeau, a 16-year-old Metis mother from Saskatchewan, had relocated to Calgary with her infant daughter in the fall of 1975. 

She was last seen leaving a restaurant one morning in January 1976, and her body was found hours later west of the city.

Edwards was arrested as a result of an RCMP historical homicide unit and Calgary cold-case investigation using genetic genealogy.

