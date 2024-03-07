Canada asking weapons-makers for plans to ramp up ammunition production

Photo: The Canadian Press National Defence Minister Bill Blair speaks during the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa on Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government is giving two weapons manufacturers millions of dollars to come up with a plan to make more ammunition in Canada.

Defence Minister Bill Blair made the announcement in a speech to the Conference of Defence Associations Institute in Ottawa.

He says the $4.4 million will go to IMT Defence and General Dynamics to develop detailed proposals to make more 155 mm ammunition.

The deputy defence minister told a House of Commons committee last fall that the two companies estimated it would cost $400 million to ramp up production.

The NATO-standard 155 mm ammunition is in short supply around the world because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Several of Canada's NATO allies have already signed deals to increase production to ensure there is enough ammunition to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia.