Trudeau speaks with King Charles for first time since monarch's cancer diagnosis

Photo: The Canadian Press Britain's King Charles III speaks to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via videolink during a virtual audience, at Buckingham Palace, in London, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and King Charles spoke today for the first time since the King's cancer diagnosis.

The Royal Family says the King held an audience with the Canadian prime minister via video link.

Buckingham Palace announced a month ago that the King was cancelling "public-facing duties" while undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

British media reported in December that the King and Queen Camilla were planning to visit Canada this May, though those reports were never confirmed.

The Canadian government said following news of the King's diagnosis that it was not planning a royal tour.

King Charles has not visited Canada since he assumed the throne in September 2022, though he previously made 16 official visits to Canada as the Prince of Wales.