Widespread Facebook, Instagram outage

UPDATE 8:18 a.m.

A Facebook spokesperson has issued a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) about the outage.

He says Meta is aware of the problem and a fix is in the works.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.”

But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

ORIGINAL 8:04 a.m.

Meta social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are down for many users across Canada, parts of the United States and in Europe Tuesday morning.

Tracking website Downdetector.com says hundreds of thousands of reports have been made about Facebook outages.

Users have been logged out of their accounts and are not able to log back in.

