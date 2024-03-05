Child airlifted, others injured after school bus with 40 students rolls over : OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Provincial Police say one child has been airlifted and several others have been sent to hospital by ambulance after a school bus rollover east of London.

Police say officers responded to a report shortly after 8 a.m. of a school bus carrying around 40 children that had rolled over in Oxford County.

Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says one child who was pinned under the bus has been airlifted to hospital.

In a video update posted on social media, he says "several other students" were sent to hospital by ambulance and did not immediately have an update on their injuries.

Sanchuk says all parents and caregivers of the students on the bus had been told about the crash.

He says the bus driver suffered minor injuries and he thanked a "Good Samaritan" who helped evacuate the children from the bus.