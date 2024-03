State funeral for former prime minister Mulroney to be held in Montreal March 23

Photo: The Canadian Press A framed portrait of former prime minister Brian Mulroney leans against the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, on Friday, March 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal.

Mulroney died Feb. 29 at a Florida hospital following a recent fall at his Palm Beach home.

He was 84.

Parliamentarians will pay tribute to Mulroney in the House of Commons on March 18.

His casket will lie in state in Ottawa and lie in repose in Montreal before the funeral.

Mulroney was Canada's 18th prime minister, serving nearly nine years between 1984 and 1993.