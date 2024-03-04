Conservative columnist Andrew Lawton to release first biography of Pierre Poilievre

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Poilievre, while Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's time in power.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservative commentator Andrew Lawton is set to release a biography of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, while political journalist Paul Wells has written a book about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's time in power.

"Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life" is being billed as the first biography of the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Lawton is managing editor of the conservative digital media company True North, and previously wrote "The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World."

Meanwhile, Wells will publish "Justin Trudeau On the Ropes: Governing in Troubled Times."

The book will examine the prime minister's response to numerous global crises during his time in power, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and "a newly belligerent China."

The pair of political books will be published by Sutherland House in May.