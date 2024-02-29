Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dead at 84, says daughter

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks during an interview in Montreal, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is dead at the age of 84, his daughter Caroline says in a social media post.

The country's 18th prime minister died peacefully and surrounded by family, she said in a post on X.

Mulroney's family said last summer he was improving daily after a heart procedure that followed treatment for prostate cancer in early 2023.

Mulroney, who headed the Progressive Conservative party, soared to the largest majority mandate in history when he was elected in 1984.

He entered the job with massive support, but he left with the lowest approval rating in the history of polling.

Mulroney lived in Montreal.