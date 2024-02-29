Man charged in deadly hit-and-run near Edmonton was wanted on warrants

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP say a man facing charges after a woman was killed during a police chase near Edmonton was wanted on warrants for crimes in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say a man facing charges after a woman was killed during a police chase near Edmonton was wanted on warrants for other crimes in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Peter Richard Ashby, who is 35, is facing several offences in relation to the weekend hit-and-run, including dangerous driving causing death and assaulting a police officer.

The chase began Saturday after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a man in a parked truck.

Officers deployed a spike belt, which disabled several civilian vehicles, as well as the truck.

Police say the woman got out of her vehicle to check on damage from the spike belt and was hit by the truck.

Ashby has been remanded into custody and is set to appear in court next month.