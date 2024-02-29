Canada bringing back visa requirements for Mexico to slow asylum claims

Photo: The Canadian Press Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in Ottawa. Miller says Canada will bring back visa requirements for people from Mexico because of a spike in asylum claims in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada will bring back visa requirements for people from Mexico because of a spike in asylum claims in recent years.

Miller says Mexicans accounted for 17 per cent of all asylum claimants in 2023, and most of their claims are either rejected or withdrawn by the applicants.

Quebec Premier François Legault has been urging Ottawa to make the change, telling the federal government his province is reaching a breaking point because of the number of claims.

Mexican citizens flying to Canada will be able to apply for an electronic travel authorization if they have held a Canadian visa within the last decade or if they have a valid U.S. visa.

Miller says this means most people travelling from Mexico will be able to travel visa-free because many of them have a U.S. visa already.

The changes take effect as of 11:30 p.m. ET.