Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say

Photo: The Canadian Press The National Microbiology Laboratory is shown in Winnipeg on May 19, 2009. Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Two scientists at a high-security laboratory lost their jobs after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information, newly released records show.

The scientists, Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were stripped of their security clearances over questions about their loyalty to Canada and the potential for coercion or exploitation by a foreign entity, the documents say.

More than 600 pages were made public Wednesday following a special all-party review of the records.

Opposition parties hoped the documents would shed light on why scientists Qiu and Cheng were escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 and subsequently fired in January 2021.

They also wanted to see documents related to the transfer, overseen by Qiu, of deadly Ebola and Henipah viruses to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2019.

Three former senior judges had the final say on public disclosure of the newly disclosed documents, which are partially redacted.

Health Minister Mark Holland said Wednesday the documents revealed a "lax adherence to security protocols."

But Holland insisted that at no time did national secrets, or information that threatened the security of Canada, leave the lab.

"I think that there was an inadequate understanding of the threat of foreign interference," he told reporters.

"I believe that an earnest effort was made to adhere to those policies, but not with the rigour that was required."