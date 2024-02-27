Two dead after shooting near same Toronto intersection, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Toronto police say two males are dead after a shooting in the city's Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say two males are dead after a shooting in the city's Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say they received numerous calls after gunshots were heard in the Hickory Tree Road and Lawrence Avenue West area just after 4:30 a.m.

Two males were found with multiple gunshot wounds and they died after being taken to hospital.

Toronto's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say it's unclear whether others were involved in the shooting.

Investigators were near the intersection Tuesday morning collecting evidence.

There is no indication at this point if police suspect a connection to what they described as the "indiscrimate" shootings of two people near another Toronto intersection earlier this month. One of those victims died. The other, a 16-year-old boy, suffered "potentially life altering injuries".