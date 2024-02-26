Man shot by RCMP had stabbed his mother, attempted break-ins: Alberta watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press New details have emerged in a police shooting that occurred two weeks ago in central Alberta. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New details have emerged in a police shooting that happened two weeks ago in central Alberta.

The province's police watchdog says officers in Vegreville, about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton, got a call on Feb. 15 that a mother had been stabbed by her son at a residence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says RCMP then received a second call about a man trying to break into homes in the area.

Police also received a third call about a man who had kicked in the front window of a home and was inside, armed with a knife.

The watchdog says responding officers shot the man inside the house, and he remains in hospital in critical condition.

It says an investigation determined that the same man was the subject of all three 911 calls.

The police watchdog's investigation into the use of force by officers continues.