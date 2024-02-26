Woman who stopped to check on police spike belt damage killed by fleeing truck

Photo: The Canadian Press Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase, and they continue to search for a suspect. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase on the weekend, and they continue to search for a suspect.

The Honda Civic was recovered early this morning outside Edmonton.

A 45-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt during the chase, and she got out to check on the damage.

Police say the pursuit began after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a suspect in a parked truck.

They say the driver sped off and later rammed an RCMP vehicle.

Police then deployed the spike belt, which disabled several civilian vehicles as well as the suspect's truck, and the truck hit the woman.

Police say the resident of Fort Saskatchewan had stepped out of her car to see what happened.

They say the suspect fled again, this time in the Honda Civic, with a child inside. The child was later found unharmed.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.