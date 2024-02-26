231602
Canada  

Woman, 45, killed in hit-and-run, RCMP say suspect still at large

The Canadian Press - | Story: 474120

RCMP say a 45-year-old woman was killed while officers chased a man fleeing in a vehicle late Saturday night just outside of Edmonton.

Supt. Leanne MacMillian says Beaumont RCMP located the suspect in a parked truck at a local business in Beaumont, about 25 kilometres south of Edmonton.

When officers attempted arrest, MacMillian says the suspect fled away at a high speed from the area and was later located by an Edmonton police helicopter, Macmillan says.

She adds the suspect rammed a Leduc RCMP vehicle at a high speed and fled, after which a tire deflation service was deployed -- disabling several civilian vehicles and the suspect's truck.

MacMillian says the truck fatally hit a woman who had stepped out of her car to check for damages to her car from the tire deflation system.

The woman was a resident of Fort Saskatchewan.

The truck, which was later located at 50th Street and 22nd Avenue in southwest Edmonton, also hit another vehicle, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries, she says.

MacMillian says the suspect stole a parked 2020 Honda Civic with a child inside.

The child was located unharmed while the suspect is still at large.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified, MacMillian says.

 

