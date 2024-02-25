Alberta man dies after being buried by avalanche while snowmobiling

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic travels along Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass near Blairmore, Alta., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A man has died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in southwestern Alberta. RCMP in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., say in a news release that two men and two children were snowmobiling in a back-country area on Saturday when a slide occurred. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man has died after being buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling in southwestern Alberta.

RCMP in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., say in a news release that two men and two children were snowmobiling in a back-country area in the vicinity of the Castle Mountain Resort on Saturday when a slide occurred.

Police say one of the men was able to escape with both children, but the other man was buried in the snow.

His body was recovered by searchers on Sunday.

Police say he has been identified as a 46-year-old from Magrath, Alta., but they have not released his name.

His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.