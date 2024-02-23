Former employee sues Argos for wrongful dismissal, accuses QB Kelly of harassment

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly passes the ball while playing against the Montreal Alouettes.

A former strength and conditioning coach with the Toronto Argonauts is suing the CFL club for wrongful dismissal and star quarterback Chad Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

In a statement of claim filed Wednesday with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the complainant alleges she was continually harassed by Kelly, starting with unwanted romantic overtures and escalating into incidents where Kelly used threatening language.

She said the Argonauts did not act when told of Kelly's behaviour and claims assistant general manager John Murphy said she “opened a can of worms that didn’t need to be opened."

The complainant said she was told Jan. 29 that her contract would not be renewed. She had joined the Argonauts in 2018 and said her contract had previously been continually renewed.

The complainant is seeking $80,000 from Kelly and a total of $85,714 from the Argonauts. The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

The allegations have not been tested in court. The Argonauts and the CFL said they were aware of the lawsuit but would comment directly on the allegations, while Kelly's agent has not yet responded to a request seeking comment.