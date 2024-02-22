Youth worker in Alberta, Saskatchewan charged with child porn offences

Photo: The Canadian Press The province’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says a 28-year-old suspect has been charged with child luring along with making, possessing and distributing child pornography. Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A man who worked with youths at group homes, camps and lodges has been arrested by police in Alberta and charged with sexual exploitation.

The province’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says the 28-year-old suspect has been charged with child luring along with making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police are investigating the possibility of additional complainants.

They allege the accused was involved in luring at least one child whom he had known previously though his youth work with a Saskatchewan First Nation, using social media applications Snapchat and Facebook.

They say he had access to children through his employment in both Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The man has been released from custody and is to appear in court Feb. 28.