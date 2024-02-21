Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Poilievre says a future Conservative government would make it a law for porn websites to verify the age of users, in order to prevent minors from accessing the content. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says a future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content.

The Tories currently back a Senate bill that promises to do just that.

Bill S-210 passed the Senate in the spring and is set to be studied by a House committee, but no meetings have been scheduled yet.

The law would require adult websites to verify users’ ages, but does not specify how that would be done.

Options could include a digital ID system or services that can estimate age based on a webcam scan of a user’s face.

The Liberals are against the bill warning it does too little to protect children, and says its upcoming online harms bill will be centred around children's safety.